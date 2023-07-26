Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have accepted a £12.9m bid for Davinson Sanchez from Spartak Moscow, but the defender is reluctant to join the Russian side.

The Colombia centre-back has made 205 appearances for Spurs since joining them for £42m from Ajax in 2017.

The 27-year-old is currently with Tottenham on their pre-season Asia-Pacific tour.

Sanchez has also been linked with Galatasaray external-link , who reportedly made an approach for him in June.

Sanchez made 18 Premier League appearances for Tottenham as they finished eighth last season.

He was booed by Spurs fans when he was brought on as a substitute against Bournemouth in April and again when he taken off after just 23 minutes.

The Premier League cannot stop clubs from dealing with any Russian sides, but it is understood they would strongly discourage clubs from making deals with clubs from the country amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Any club which does business with a Russian side must be satisfied that the club and its source of funding was not subject to any sanctions. Accepting money from any sanctioned individual is illegal.

The Premier League suspended its broadcast deal with Russia in March 2022 shortly after the invasion began.

The Russian national team was banned from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while the country's domestic clubs have also been banned from any Uefa competitions.