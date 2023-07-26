Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski (left) was the hero for Raith Rovers in their bonus-point penalty shootout win over Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock's Viaplay Cup progression was halted after a gripping four-goal draw with Raith Rovers ended with the second-tier club earning a bonus point.

A win would have secured top spot for the Premiership side, who took a first-half lead through Innes Cameron.

However, Raith turned the game around after the break with goals from Dylan Easton and Liam Dick, before Stuart Findlay's late leveller for the hosts.

But the visitors had the final say, winning 5-4 in a bonus-point shootout.

Elsewhere, there were wins for top-fight sides Ross County and Dundee, who both secured respective 3-1 victories against Edinburgh City and Dumbarton, while Spartans maintained their impressive campaign with three points at Peterhead.

Group B

The win for Spartans, who took an early lead at Balmoor through Blair Henderson, means a third victory in four group games at Partick Thistle on Saturday will secure top spot for the SPFL newcomers.

A leveller from Kieran Shanks early in the second half did little to derail the visitors, who regained the lead with a Cammy Russell finish five minutes later.

The weekend trip to Firhill will be a straight shootout for first place between Thistle and Spartans.

Group D

County put themselves firmly in the driving seat to finish first in Group D after a comfortable 3-1 win in the capital over Edinburgh City.

Connor Randall's first senior goal opened the scoring before Jordan White's rebound doubled the Highlanders' advantage.

City, bottom of the group on zero points, pulled one back through Ryan Shanley, but County's two-goal lead was restored when Simon Murray headed in a third.

If Malky Mackay's side avoid defeat at home to Kelty Hearts on Saturday, they will be safely through.

Group E

Like County, fellow top-flight side Dundee secured a 3-1 win over lower-league opposition to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

A rebounded effort from Zach Robinson opened the scoring for the Dens Park club to spark a frantic six-minute spell in which Dumbarton grabbed an equaliser through Tony Wallace, before Mexican striker Diego Pineda buried his first Dundee goal to make it 2-1.

A Robinson penalty after the break sealed the three points against the fourth-tier visitors, who had Mark Durnan dismissed for a second booking.

Dundee must now beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Dens Park on Saturday and hope Airdrieonians lose at Bonnyrigg Rose to have any hope of snatching top spot.

Group F

Barring another upset at Albion Rovers on Saturday, Kilmarnock will still claim first place in Group F.

But Derek McInnes' men have given themselves work to do after a night of questionable defending against Raith allowed the impressive second-tier side to leave Ayrshire with two points.

A weekend win at Cliftonhill will lift the Rugby Park club above current leaders Dunfermline Athletic, who have a one-point advantage but no games to play.

Meanwhile, three points at Annan for Raith will at the very least put them in a strong position to qualify as one of three best runners-up.