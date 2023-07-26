Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper Matthew Hall on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old was released by Southampton earlier this summer having featured once for the club's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

Hall has previously had loan spells at non-league sides Melksham Town and Harrow Borough.

He is the second goalkeeper to join the club in as many days after Brentford's Matt Cox moved to the Memorial Stadium on a season-long loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.