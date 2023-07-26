Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland defender Jack Hendry has joined the surge of players heading for Saudi Arabia by signing for Al-Ettifaq.

The 28-year-old moves from Club Bruges, having also spent a period last season in Serie A with Cremonese on loan.

Hendry will play under ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, and will feature next to former Celtic hero Moussa Dembele who completed his move from Lyon on Wednesday.

Jordan Henderson is expected to arrive after leaving Liverpool.

A glut of big names have flocked to the Saudi Pro league this summer, including Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Jota from Celtic.

Hendry started his senior career at Partick Thistle before moving on to a fruitless spell at Wigan Athletic. After returning north, he impressed with Dundee to land a move to a dominant Celtic side under Brendan Rodgers.

Game time proved hard to come by for the centre-half, who eventually made a permanent move to Belgian side Oostende, before flourishing with Bruges.