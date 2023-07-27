Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Keira Walsh started England's 1-0 victory over Haiti in their first Women's World Cup group game

England v Denmark Venue : Sydney Football Stadium Date : 28 July Kick-off: 09:30 BST Coverage : Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

England midfielder Keira Walsh says she feels more responsibility on the pitch under manager Sarina Wiegman.

Walsh, 26, was one of the stars of Euro 2022, completing a world-record transfer to Barcelona shortly after the Lionesses won the tournament.

In her debut season for Barcelona she won the Women's Champions League and helped them retain their league title.

"[Taking responsibility] is something Sarina has been pushing me on," said Walsh.

"Maybe it's just solving the pictures on the pitch and coaching a little bit more. I wouldn't say I'm the loudest so it doesn't come naturally to me, but it's something she wants me to improve on.

"She encourages the more experienced players to coach a bit and puts more onus on us on the pitch. If we feel things that she can't, then she is more than happy for us to help and find solutions.

"It's nice to be pushed that way and for older players to have that responsibility. She's always pretty open to people making their own decisions and choices."

'I was used to it at Manchester City'

Walsh's success has led to widespread acclaim but opponents are now aware of her strengths and often adapt their tactics to mark her out of the game.

She says she experienced this in the Euros when England beat Sweden in the semi-finals, before victory against Germany in the final at Wembley.

Walsh played the full 90 minutes in the Lionesses' 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening Women's World Cup match on Saturday and the midfielder often had two players marking her.

"I was used to it at Manchester City, it happened quite a lot in the Women's Super League [WSL]," added Walsh.

"I don't necessarily think it's just me. I think a lot of teams are trying to stop holding midfielders in general because that's where football is going now - teams play through midfield.

"It's about me picking up smarter spaces and dropping into different areas."