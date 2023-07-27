Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Tom Edwards has not featured in a competitive game for Stoke since January 2020

Huddersfield Town have signed Stoke City right-back Tom Edwards on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old has made 46 league appearances for the Potters since making his debut against Manchester City in October 2017.

He has also had loan spells with Fleetwood, New York Red Bulls and Barnsley.

"In terms of what we were looking for, he fits the bill," boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

