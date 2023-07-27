Rangers' Champions League qualifier live on BBC Scotland TV and radio
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Rangers' Champions League third qualifying round first leg with either Servette or Genk will be shown live by BBC Scotland on Wednesday, 9 August.
Sportscene, presented by former Rangers striker Steven Thompson, will be on air from Ibrox from 19:30 BST, 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.
It will be simultaneously broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and the BBC Sport Scotland website.
There will also be clips and updates on social media channels.
Meanwhile, there will be live build-up and commentary on BBC Radio Scotland.
Genk have home advantage in next week's second leg against Servette after the Belgians left Switzerland with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.Rangers reached the group stage last year and will be looking for a positive result at Ibrox to take to either Switzerland or Belgium for the return leg the following week.
- Visit our Rangers page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Rangers news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Rangers is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Rangers - go straight to all the best content