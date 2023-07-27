Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Ashley Nadesan spent three years with Fleetwood before his move to Crawley in 2019

Gillingham have signed forward Ashley Nadesan from fellow League Two club Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old scored 31 goals in 167 appearances for the Reds after joining from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2019.

He netted seven times in 48 outings in all competitions last season.

Gillingham have not disclosed the length of his contract at Priestfield, and he becomes the Kent club's sixth signing of the transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.