Close menu

David Silva: Former Manchester City playmaker retires from football

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments30

David Silva
David Silva has a statue outside Etihad Stadium in recognition of his contribution to Manchester City

Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has announced his retirement from football.

The 37-year-old Spanish great spent a highly successful decade at City and won four Premier League titles before joining Real Sociedad in 2020.

However, Silva suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season and has decided to call time on his 19-year playing career.

"Today is a sad day for me," Silva said on social media.external-link

"Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."

The former Spain international joined City from Valencia in 2010 and went on to make 436 appearances for the club, scoring 77 goals.

A hugely popular player at City, a statue of Silva was unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium in 2021, alongside those of fellow club legends Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

In addition to the four Premier League titles, he also helped City win two FA Cups and five League Cups.

Silva retired from Spain duty in 2018, having won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles with his country.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by LEARY, today at 15:03

    great man and footballer .enjoy your retirement

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 15:02

    What a truly great footballer. Reminds me very much of Gianfranco Zola. Some fantastic memories although I always thought he could have scored more goals. His radar would often desert him when it came to the goal.

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 15:01

    A class act this guy, very rarely gave the ball away and often looked like the ball was magnetized to his feet. Too many player's are overhyped in the modern game, but with Silva the praise was always justified.

  • Comment posted by PolPotter, today at 15:01

    Very overrated

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 15:00

    One of the greats. Father time got him in the end too. Little magician but liked a tackle. Would put his foot in. Heard he enjoyed a pint also. Good bloke all round

  • Comment posted by Steve , today at 15:00

    One of the first citeh mercenaries! Came for the money not the badge!

  • Comment posted by Tdon, today at 15:00

    One of the best players of the Premier League era. Pure quality.

  • Comment posted by ramsay, today at 15:00

    I never thought anyone would top Peter Barnes as my favourite all-time City player. David might have just edged him out.

  • Comment posted by Jolly, today at 15:00

    Perfect gentleman and model pro. Not to mention being a magician on the field.. in 10 years I only remember him giving the ball away about 3 times.. full respect DS

  • Comment posted by ChrisC, today at 15:00

    Great players do it week after week.
    Can't remember him having many bad games. A model professional.

  • Comment posted by R Lichtie, today at 15:00

    On a story like this, isn't it depressing to go to the HYS and see that against half of the comments already submitted, the BBC have marked "We're just double checking this comment". What sad lives some people lead.

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 14:59

    None story.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 14:59

    Never really got the the recognition he deserved in the UK. A great player and seemed like a nice guy too.

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 14:59

    Isn’t it great how all the citeh ‘greats’ and ‘legends’ are from the post blood money era.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 14:59

    Great player…
    Like Kompany I’m sure he was lured to ManC by their rich trophy winning history 😂
    Regardless he was a great player!

    • Reply posted by kinabalu, today at 15:01

      kinabalu replied:
      How kindly.

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 14:57

    Sometimes football is cruel. He never deserved to finish his career like this. Hope City get Sociedad in the champs league so he can get a proper send off.

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 14:56

    What a great player he was, also did a good impersonation of David Mitchell.

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 14:56

    No fan of Manchester City but he was probably the player of theirs I admired the most.

    Seemed a bit silly when they started making statues of all their recent players as "legends", given that half of them had just retired (!) but he was definitely worthy of that status and will be remembered as a Premier League great for years to come.

    • Reply posted by kinabalu, today at 15:02

      kinabalu replied:
      Always has to start "no fan of" . Compulsory.

  • Comment posted by keith devine, today at 14:54

    The best player ever to wear the city shirt, a pleasure to watch.
    Thanks for the memories
    Speedy recovery and best wishes for the future.

  • Comment posted by Munkymcfc, today at 14:54

    Masterclass in every game. Legend indeed. CTID

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport