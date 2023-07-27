Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Jonny Evans (right) congratulates Marc Jurado for scoring in the defeat by Wrexham

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will stay with Manchester United for the rest of their United States tour.

The 35-year-old, who left Leicester at the end of last season, signed a short-term deal with his former club to cover friendlies with Lyon and Wrexham.

Those games have passed, and United boss Erik ten Hag explained why Evans and teenager Joe Hugill have been kept on with the first-team group.

"We need the numbers in the coming days in training," Ten Hag said.

"As you see, Fred is not here and also [Anthony] Elanga went back [to join Nottingham Forest]. We need the numbers for proper training to hit our targets and that's the reason they are here."

Evans played in the Lyon and Wrexham games and will train with the squad in preparation for Sunday evening's encounter with Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.