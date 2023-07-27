Close menu
Europa Conference League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
Inter Club D'EscaldesInter Club D'Escaldes2HibernianHibernian1

Inter Club D'Escaldes 2-1 Hibernian: Easter Road suffer shock defeat in Andorra

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Inter captain Gallego scores on the rebound to make it 1-0
Hibernian suffered a calamitous and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifier.

Lee Johnson's men fell behind to an Adria Gallego strike after questionable defending allowed the hosts to cut through their backline with ease.

Elie Youan was a lone bright spark during the first half but his side failed to find an equaliser in a bitterly disappointing return to continental competition.

The Scottish Premiership club's misery was compounded when David Marshall spilled a shot and Jean Luc tapped in from close range.

However, a late Joe Newell free kick does give Hibs some hope of salvaging the tie in the return leg at Easter Road - live on BBC Scotland next Thursday - with Djurgardens of Sweden or Switzerland's Luzern awaiting in next round.

Youan and Josh Campbell had a couple of early strikes go close before the hosts took the lead after a swift breakaway.

Ander El Haddadi was afforded too much room down the right-hand side and slid the ball towards to the back post. It was converted by their captain Gallego on the second attempt after it rebounded off of Marshall.

A Youan cross was then blocked on the edge of the box but shouts for a Hibs penalty were promptly dismissed by the Finnish referee.

A late first-half counterattack put Elias Melkersen and Youan through against a sole defender but the former opted to shoot instead of pass and a tame effort deflected into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Otger Canals' side were robust in the middle of the park, with Hibs' passes routinely mishit or misplaced and any crosses or set-pieces comfortably dealt with by the home defence.

El Haddadi inadvertently set up his side's second goal when his shot from a tight angle was inexplicably palmed into the path of the onrushing Jean Luc by Marshall.

Newell's free-kick, in the first minute of injury time, managed to squirm through the wall to give Hibs some hope after a hugely disappointing performance, with the return leg to come next Thursday.

Player of the match - Ander El Haddadi

Inter's El Haddadi (centre) was lively on the right-hand side and provided the balls for both goals
Hibs lack cohesion in embarrassing display - analysis

A lack of purpose throughout Hibs' play was apparent across the whole 90 minutes as they failed to form cohesive attacks or passages of play.

It may have been their first competitive outing of the season, but their level of awareness as a squad was borderline inexcusable as passes rarely found their intended targets.

Hibs manager Johnson emphasised how narrow the pitch was pre-match and the Andorran side often squeezed Hibs into the middle of the park, nullifying how effective they could be going forward.

Adam Le Fondre started up top, with Christian Doidge given second-half minutes, but neither were able to act as an effective focal point due to the lack of efficiency in their build-up play as a whole.

Youan and Newell were the two bright sparks for Hibs but the squad's performance will need to be upped significantly if they are to progress through this round.

Line-ups

Inter Club D'Escaldes

  • 25Muñoz
  • 21El HaddadiBooked at 48minsSubstituted forBerlanga Ouggoutiat 73'minutes
  • 4de Nova
  • 49Gallego
  • 14Duro Ceña
  • 20Kata MartínezBooked at 67mins
  • 19Martínez Manrique
  • 22CaballéSubstituted forRocaat 81'minutes
  • 12Feher
  • 9AndreuBooked at 90mins
  • 8AssoubreBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGonzález Lópezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Pérez
  • 11Berlanga Ouggouti
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 23Roca
  • 45Artigas
  • 48González López

Hibernian

  • 1Marshall
  • 16Stevenson
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forMackayat 81'minutes
  • 2Miller
  • 4Hanlon
  • 6LevittSubstituted forNewellat 45'minutes
  • 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forJeggoat 61'minutes
  • 33Bushiri
  • 7Youan
  • 19Le Fondre
  • 20MelkersenSubstituted forDoidgeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Boyle
  • 11Newell
  • 13Wollacott
  • 14Jeggo
  • 23Doidge
  • 25Boruc
  • 26Harbottle
  • 27Mackay
  • 28Delferrière
  • 35Molotnikov
  • 40McAllister
  • 44MacIntyre
Referee:
Joni Hyytiä

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 1.

  3. Booking

    Sascha Andreu (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 1. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Club D'Escaldes. Chete replaces Jean Assoubre.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Club D'Escaldes. Jordi Roca replaces Marc Caballé.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Daniel Mackay replaces Josh Campbell.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Club D'Escaldes. Domi Berlanga replaces Ander El Haddadi.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Club D'Escaldes 2, Hibernian 0. Jean Assoubre (Inter Club D'Escaldes) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  10. Booking

    Niko Kata (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jimmy Jeggo replaces Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  12. Booking

    Ander El Haddadi (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Joe Newell replaces Dylan Levitt.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Elias Melkersen.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inter Club D'Escaldes 1, Hibernian 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inter Club D'Escaldes 1, Hibernian 0.

  17. Booking

    Jean Assoubre (Inter Club D'Escaldes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Booking

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Club D'Escaldes 1, Hibernian 0. Adrià Gallego (Inter Club D'Escaldes) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

