Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Bradley Dack played under current Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland have signed former Blackburn attacking-midfielder Bradley Dack on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old reunites with Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray, who he played under during his time at Rovers.

Dack scored 57 goals in 173 appearances in a six-year spell with Rovers despite missing a large chunk of games through separate cruciate ligament injuries.

"To play in front of 40,000 every week at the Stadium of Light was a huge pull for me," Dack told the club website external-link .

"I hope my experience and style of play can add something different to the group, and I can't wait to pull on the shirt for the first time."

The deal includes a club option for an additional year.

Greenwich-born Dack had spells at Wimbledon and Charlton before joining Gillingham where he played 185 games, scoring 38 goals.

His form with the Gills attracted Rovers' attention, prompting a move to the north-west in June 2017 that brought promotion to the Championship in his first season.

He scored 18 goals in that triumph, followed that with 15 in the second-tier, and had nine goals before his first knee injury in 2019.

Last season he netted seven goals in 33 appearances before ending his six-season stay at Rovers this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.