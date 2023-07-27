Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Milan van Ewijk has won eight under-21 caps for The Netherlands

Coventry City have made their seventh summer signing by bringing in Dutch defender Milan van Ewijk from Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old wing-back played 36 league games for Heerenveen in the 2022-23 season, scoring six goals.

"He is an exciting player who really fits in with the way we play," said Coventry manager Mark Robins.

"He has great pace and quality going forward, as well defensive ability."

He follows the Sky Blues' signings of Bristol City defender Jay Dasilva, Everton striker Ellis Simms, Japan midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto from Belgian club KV Oostende, Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins, Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere and Burnley defender Bobby Thomas.

Netherlands Under-21 international Van Ewijk started his career in the Feyenoord academy and continued his development with a move to Excelsior Maassluis.

He moved to the Dutch top flight in 2020 after signing for ADO Den Haag before joining Heerenveen in 2021.

Beaten Championship play-off finalists Coventry, who sold star striker Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon for an eight-figure club record fee, start the new season with a trip to local rivals Leicester City on Sunday, 6 August.

