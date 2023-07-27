Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cian Kavanagh fires home Derry's winner against KuPS

Derry City came from behind to beat KuPS 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Cian Kavanagh scored the first-leg winner at the Brandywell after Will Patching's leveller.

BJ Burns struck the equaliser to secure a 2-2 home draw for Crusaders against Rosenborg.

But it was night to forget for Linfield as they lost 5-2 to Pogon Szczecin at Windsor Park.

More to follow....