Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0SouthamptonSouthampton1

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dawson
  • 13Paterson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 23Famewo
  • 4Vaulks
  • 19Bakinson
  • 15Delgado
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 2Palmer
  • 7Wilks
  • 14Valentín
  • 17Bernard
  • 24Smith
  • 27Fletcher
  • 33James
  • 45Musaba
  • 47Charles

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5Stephens
  • 3Manning
  • 16Smallbone
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 22Alcaraz
  • 11Tella
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 23Edozie

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 7Aribo
  • 10Adams
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 19Djenepo
  • 24Charles
  • 25Lyanco
  • 27Amo-Ameyaw
  • 45Lavia
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Juan Delgado (Sheffield Wednesday).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Southampton 1. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) with an attempt from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Juan Delgado.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Delgado (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Windass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Windass.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Southampton11001013
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Bristol City00000000
5Cardiff00000000
6Coventry00000000
7Huddersfield00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Leicester00000000
12Middlesbrough00000000
13Millwall00000000
14Norwich00000000
15Plymouth00000000
16Preston00000000
17QPR00000000
18Rotherham00000000
19Stoke00000000
20Sunderland00000000
21Swansea00000000
22Watford00000000
23West Brom00000000
24Sheff Wed100101-10
