Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton

Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dawson
- 13Paterson
- 6Iorfa
- 20Ihiekwe
- 23Famewo
- 4Vaulks
- 19Bakinson
- 15Delgado
- 10Bannan
- 11Windass
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 2Palmer
- 7Wilks
- 14Valentín
- 17Bernard
- 24Smith
- 27Fletcher
- 33James
- 45Musaba
- 47Charles
Southampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 5Stephens
- 3Manning
- 16Smallbone
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 22Alcaraz
- 11Tella
- 9A Armstrong
- 23Edozie
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 7Aribo
- 10Adams
- 17S Armstrong
- 19Djenepo
- 24Charles
- 25Lyanco
- 27Amo-Ameyaw
- 45Lavia
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Manning (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Ryan Manning (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Delgado (Sheffield Wednesday).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Southampton 1. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) with an attempt from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Juan Delgado.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Juan Delgado (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Windass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Windass.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.