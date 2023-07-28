Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Sunderland start the new Championship season with a home game against Ipswich on Sunday, 6 August

Sunderland have signed Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayenda for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

The 18-year-old former Spain Under-17 international became the French side's youngest ever player when he made his debut aged 16 years and seven months in December 2021.

"I am very happy to be here because it is what I wanted. It is a historic club in England," he told the club website. external-link

"I really wanted to take up the new challenge."

