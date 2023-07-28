Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Zak Jules played 73 times for MK Dons after joining them from Walsall in February 2021

Exeter City have signed Milton Keynes Dons centre back Zak Jules for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has agreed an initial one-year deal with the option of a second and becomes the eighth new player to join the Grecians.

The former Scotland youth international began his career at Reading's academy and has played more than 150 EFL games.

He has had spells at Walsall, Macclesfield Town and a loan spell at Fleetwood Town in the 2021-22 season.

"I think he's experienced in League One, that is what we've been looking for, somebody that knows the league," Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said.

"He has had real success in the league finishing in the playoffs the season before last with MK Dons and he is somebody I know.

"Previously I signed him on loan at Chesterfield, so I know the character, I know the person and his career has really kicked on since then."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.