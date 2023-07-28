Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Freddie Potts was an unused substitute when West Ham beat Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final

Wycombe Wanderers have signed West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts in a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has yet to play in the Premier League, but made two Europa Conference League appearances for the Hammers last season.

Potts is the ninth signing by the Chairboys since they finished ninth in League One last season.

"He plays with real energy and athleticism in the middle of the park," said Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield. external-link

"We went along to watch West Ham train at the end of last season and Freddie was a player who stood out, and we identified him as someone we'd love to bring in on loan, so I'm really pleased we've been able to make it happen."

