Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Ollie Tipton scored against Leicester City in a Premier League 2 match in February

Wolves defender Ollie Tipton has joined Notts County on loan for the entire 2023-24 campaign.

The deal has been concluded following a pre-season trial at Meadow Lane.

Tipton has yet to play a first-team game for Wolves, but has made five EFL Trophy appearances for their under-21s.

"While we see him primarily as a central defender, his ability in possession means he's also capable of playing as a defensive midfielder," said a County statement.

"His versatility could prove crucial over the course of a long campaign and we look forward to seeing how he progresses in his time with us."

County begin the League Two season with an away game against Sutton United on 5 August.

