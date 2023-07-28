Danilo: Rangers sign Brazilian striker from Feyenoord for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Rangers have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Danilo from Dutch champions Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract, scored 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions as the Rotterdam club won the title for the first time since 2017.
Danilo left Ajax to join Feyenoord on a four-year contract last summer.
More to follow.
- Visit our Rangers page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Rangers news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Rangers is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Rangers - go straight to all the best content