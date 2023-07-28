Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Danilo from Dutch champions Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract, scored 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions as the Rotterdam club won the title for the first time since 2017.

Danilo left Ajax to join Feyenoord on a four-year contract last summer.

