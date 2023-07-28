Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Australia captain Sam Kerr missed her team's opening two matches of the World Cup with a calf injury

Australia captain Sam Kerr says she is "definitely" going to be available to face Canada in Monday's crucial final group match at the Women's World Cup.

The Chelsea striker missed the co-host's opening two games with a calf injury she suffered on the eve of the tournament.

"I'm feeling good," said Kerr. "I was out on the pitch today."

The Matildas suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Nigeria on Thursday to leave them facing a battle to reach the last 16.

"It's going to go down to the wire - I'm definitely going to be available," said Kerr, Australia's all-time top scorer.

"The plan has always been the same - miss the first two games and then reassess.

"I've done everything under the sun to get fit to be selected. I've given everything in the last 10 days, and four years before that, to be here."

Kerr, 29, watched from the sidelines as her side edged the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their opening match in Sydney and then saw them lose a lead and go down 3-2 to Nigeria in Brisbane.

That result left the Matildas in third place in Group B and needing a victory over Olympic champions Canada at 11:00 BST in Melbourne on Monday to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

Her Australian team-mate Ellie Carpenter said: "Sam is a great leader and a great captain… and we've really felt her there on the sidelines.

"We're all supporting her, and it's great for her to have her boots back on, as she's a world-class player.

"Mentally, it's massive to have her available, and for the opposition too, knowing we have her available for this game. We're excited to have her back in the squad."