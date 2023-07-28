Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Eli King made one league appearance for Cardiff City during the 2022-23 Championship season

Morecambe have signed midfielder Eli King on a season-long loan from Championship side Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old played 15 games in League Two last season with Crewe Alexandra as he spent the first half of the season on loan with the Railwaymen.

He has made seven senior appearances for the Bluebirds and signed a new three-year deal this summer.

"Hopefully I can continue my development at the same time as helping the team to progress," he said.

Speaking to Morecambe's website, external-link he continued: "I am joining a club with real competition for places and where the demands on each player are really high. That was a big part of the appeal for me in coming to Morecambe."

