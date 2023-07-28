Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Ronan Darcy celebrated his final goal for Swindon in a 5-1 win at AFC Wimbledon in April

Crawley Town have signed Swindon Town's Ronan Darcy for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who joins on a two-year deal, scored four goals in 46 games after joining the Robins from Bolton last summer.

He had been on trial at Crawley and has previously had a loan spell in Scotland with Queen's Park where he scored once in 10 Scottish League One appearances.

After coming through Bolton's academy he went on to play 35 times for the Trotters, scoring two goals.

