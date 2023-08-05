Accrington Stanley v Newport County

AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00NewportNewport County
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Savin
- 4Mellor
- 5Hills
- 3Rich-Baghuelou
- 2Shipley
- 28Conneely
- 17Nolan
- 6Coyle
- 18Leigh
- 11McConville
- 19Andrews
Substitutes
- 7Whalley
- 9Lowe
- 12Quirk
- 13Isherwood
- 14Longelo
- 25Pickles
- 55Adedoyin
Newport
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Townsend
- 23Jameson
- 5J Clarke
- 4Delaney
- 19McLoughlin
- 17Bennett
- 8Morris
- 3Lewis
- 24Wildig
- 30Palmer-Houlden
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 11Waite
- 15Seberry
- 16Bowen
- 18Rai
- 20Charsley
- 26Maxted
- 33Bondswell
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match report to follow.