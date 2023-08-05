Stockport County v Gillingham

StockportStockport County15:00GillinghamGillingham
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Hinchliffe
- 2Knoyle
- 6Horsfall
- 3Touray
- 17Rydel
- 8Camps
- 10Sarcevic
- 7Southam-Hales
- 25Olaofe
- 11Powell
- 20Barry
Substitutes
- 4Wright
- 5Byrne
- 9Madden
- 12Smith
- 15Pye
- 24Lemonheigh-Evans
- 26Richardson
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Turner
- 2Alexander
- 5Ehmer
- 22Ogie
- 13Malone
- 6Williams
- 18Coleman
- 8Williams
- 7Lapslie
- 11Jefferies
- 9Nichols
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 3Clark
- 10Nadesan
- 14McKenzie
- 17Clarke
- 29Gbode
- 32Chambers
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match report to follow.