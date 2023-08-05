Gateshead v Boreham Wood

GatesheadGateshead15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mair
- 2Tinkler
- 6Storey
- 8Francis
- 15Hunter
- 3Booty
- 17Pani
- 4Whelan
- 11Wearne
- 21McBride
- 9Dinanga
Substitutes
- 5Richardson
- 16Rutledge
- 19Hannant
- 23Chadwick
- 32Magnay
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Bush
- 12Fyfield
- 8Sagaf
- 7Whelan
- 10Marsh
- 15Agbontohoma
- 16Owens
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 21Appiah
Substitutes
- 2Coxe
- 6Stephens
- 9Ndlovu
- 11Abraham
- 22Kelly-Evans
- Referee:
- David Richardson
Match report to follow.