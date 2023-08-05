Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mair
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 8Francis
  • 15Hunter
  • 3Booty
  • 17Pani
  • 4Whelan
  • 11Wearne
  • 21McBride
  • 9Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 5Richardson
  • 16Rutledge
  • 19Hannant
  • 23Chadwick
  • 32Magnay

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Bush
  • 12Fyfield
  • 8Sagaf
  • 7Whelan
  • 10Marsh
  • 15Agbontohoma
  • 16Owens
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 21Appiah

Substitutes

  • 2Coxe
  • 6Stephens
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 11Abraham
  • 22Kelly-Evans
Referee:
David Richardson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fylde00000000
2Aldershot00000000
3Altrincham00000000
4Barnet00000000
5Boreham Wood00000000
6Bromley00000000
7Chesterfield00000000
8Dag & Red00000000
9Dorking00000000
10Eastleigh00000000
11Ebbsfleet00000000
12Halifax00000000
13Gateshead00000000
14Hartlepool00000000
15Kidderminster00000000
16Maidenhead United00000000
17Oldham00000000
18Oxford City00000000
19Rochdale00000000
20Solihull Moors00000000
21Southend00000000
22Wealdstone00000000
23Woking00000000
24York00000000
View full National League table

