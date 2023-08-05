Altrincham v Dagenham & Redbridge

AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 29Ross
- 2Banks
- 3Jones
- 7Kosylo
- 5Jones
- 4Baines
- 6Osborne
- 8Marriott
- 9Linney
- 10Conn-Clarke
- 11Amaluzor
Substitutes
- 14Angus
- 16Roscoe-Byrne
- 17Donawa
- 20Wilson
- 22Jones
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 5Eastman
- 9Effiong
- 7Vincent
- 6Hessenthaler
- 8Rees
- 11Weston
- 15Page
- 16Phipps
- 19Ling
Substitutes
- 4Tavares
- 13Strizovic
- 17Kendall
- 22Ibie
- 23Lawless
- Referee:
- David Mcnamara
Match report to follow.