Close menu

Manchester City: Nathan Ake signs two-year contract extension until 2027

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments12

Breaking news

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake has signed a two-year extension that keeps him at Manchester City until 2027.

Ake, 28, joined from Bournemouth in 2020 and produced his most impressive performances for City last season.

He made 41 appearances in all competitions as City won the Treble.

"This is the best club in the world, I have no doubts about that. Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day," said the former Chelsea player.

"I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing and I can definitely do that here.

"Pep [Guardiola] is the best manager in football - a genius who has made me see the game differently - so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege.

"I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally."

More to follow.

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by entertainers11, today at 09:19

    Rock solid defender great news

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 09:19

    Grown as a player but not world class. The gap has closed to city unless they sign a couple of players

  • Comment posted by FlapjackTurkey, today at 09:19

    Another piece of great football admin and business by City.

    Are was one of top 3 best players at City last year.

  • Comment posted by True or False, today at 09:18

    A quality player that deserves more success, a true workhorse.

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 09:18

    Great move. Was superb last season

  • Comment posted by 12345, today at 09:17

    Breaking news!!! - Really??

  • Comment posted by yuallliveinasocialmediaworld, today at 09:17

    He wasn't there when the first 80 breaches were made only the last 35 plus the tens they have broken in the last three years

    • Reply posted by JillMiller, today at 09:19

      JillMiller replied:
      How boring. Man U and Chelsea both spent more than City over the last decade.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 09:17

    I always thought Ake was a class player at Chelsea and Bournemouth but he had a difficult start at City. Last season he was magnificent. The current defence is the best defence we have had. It is odd though because we are playing with 4 central defenders 1 or 2 of whom step up into midfield.

    He is a big threat at set-pieces but he doesn't have the attacking play of a normal left back.

    • Reply posted by yuallliveinasocialmediaworld, today at 09:19

      yuallliveinasocialmediaworld replied:
      We hahahaha loyal since 2008

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport