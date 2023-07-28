Last updated on .From the section Man City

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake has signed a two-year extension that keeps him at Manchester City until 2027.

Ake, 28, joined from Bournemouth in 2020 and produced his most impressive performances for City last season.

He made 41 appearances in all competitions as City won the Treble.

"This is the best club in the world, I have no doubts about that. Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day," said the former Chelsea player.

"I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing and I can definitely do that here.

"Pep [Guardiola] is the best manager in football - a genius who has made me see the game differently - so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege.

"I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally."

More to follow.