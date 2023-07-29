Close menu

Women's World Cup: Keira Walsh injury is not ACL, scan shows

Keira Walsh
Keira Walsh returned to the dugout on crutches after being taken off on a stretcher against Denmark

England midfielder Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Denmark in the Women's World Cup.

Walsh, 26, was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in England's 1-0 victory, prompting concerns she could miss the remainder of the tournament.

But a scan has allayed fears of an ACL injury for the Barcelona player, who is a key figure for England.

She will however miss Tuesday's final group game against China in Adelaide.

The Football Association said Walsh will remain at England's base camp near Terrigal beach during her recovery and her knee issue will "continue to be assessed".

Walsh, who moved to Barcelona last summer for a women's world record transfer fee, played a crucial role in England's Euro 2022 title win, appearing in all but four minutes of their campaign.

The Lionesses are already without captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead due to ACL injuries they suffered during the Women's Super League season, while attacking midfielder Fran Kirby is also sidelined with a knee problem.

England can secure their place in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday and will progress as Group D winners if they avoid defeat by China.

Analysis

BBC Sport reporter Emma Sanders:

As soon as Walsh went down against Denmark and signalled to the dugout, clearly in pain, there were fears she would join Williamson and Mead as absentees with ACL injuries, considered one of the worst injuries you can suffer as a footballer.

She had tears in her eyes when she was taken off on a stretcher and the mood in the stadium was immediately dampened as fans watched on anxiously.

This will be welcome news for Lionesses' fans but they will remain anxious until learning the full extent of her injury.

She has long been considered one of England's most crucial players - the link between attack and defence, the one fulcrum switches play and who keeps everything secure in front of the back four.

Walsh's quality became so renowned that she earned a world-record transfer move to Barcelona last summer after a Player of the Match performance in the Euro 2022 final.

She played such an integral role for England that many teams adapted their game plan to try to limit her involvement, something Denmark boss Lars Sondergaard admitted doing prior to her injury.

England do not have many experienced midfield options they can replace her with aside from Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs, who has 71 caps, but she is a far more attack-minded player.

There is still plenty of quality in Sarina Wiegman's squad but Walsh's absence would undeniably make England's challenge of winning their first Women's World Cup considerably tougher.

  • Comment posted by Msee, today at 13:04

    That's great news for her and for England!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 13:18

      Pandemania replied:
      Good news for her surely she's a dead on cert. For playing in the quarters

  • Comment posted by Col, today at 13:05

    Great news for her and England. We need you. Get well soon.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 13:22

      SleepPoster replied:
      Didn't she recover in time she certainly made a meal of it ha

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 13:08

    Pleased for her but they shouldn't risk her until later stages if England, hopefully, get that far.

    • Reply posted by youlesie23, today at 13:19

      youlesie23 replied:
      Just because it's not ACL doesn't mean she will play. If she has done knee ligament damage then the best hope is it's a mild MCL tear. Otherwise that's probably her tournament over

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 13:06

    Very pleased firstly for her and secondly for England

    • Reply posted by cheeky monkey, today at 13:35

      cheeky monkey replied:
      Wallydog. A nice sentiment and succinctly expressed. What motivates some people to down-vote your post is beyond me. Why someone would feel the need to be negative about such positive comments I cannot imagine. Frankly bizarre.

  • Comment posted by Samantha Reid, today at 13:08

    So glad for her, get well soon .

  • Comment posted by ReasonISTreason, today at 13:22

    Good need her back ASAP

    The beating heart of the team

    • Reply posted by David Lightman, today at 13:30

      David Lightman replied:
      Agreed.
      Even when she's not playing at her best for England - as has mostly been the case since the Euros - the team always looks better and more comfortable with her as it's fulcrum.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:08

    Very good because these are devastating injuries for footballers.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:26

    Massive relief to hear this. Here's hoping she will be ready for the knockouts after the game against China

    • Reply posted by TheFonz, today at 13:31

      TheFonz replied:
      They are not in the knockouts yet

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 13:09

    Very good news...!
    Hopefully a speedy recovery, and we'll see her fighting fit again at the business end of the tournament.
    Come on Keira and the Lionesses!

  • Comment posted by Anthony , today at 13:08

    Thank God for that! Keira is a key component of this England set up... always busy, rarely a stray pass and does a lot of the unspectacular work really well. Let's hope she's fit for the business end of the tournament (assuming we get there!)

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 13:10

    Excellent news. That type of injury can be career threatening. Hope she recovers soon

    • Reply posted by ajax77, today at 13:23

      ajax77 replied:
      Good Luck KEIRA and all LIONESSES,Lucy, Georgia MERPS, etc etc CHINA WILL NOT BE A PROBLEM

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 13:15

    Great news! Come on Lionesses !!

  • Comment posted by brian , today at 13:06

    Good news at last for England on the injury front.

  • Comment posted by Heather, today at 13:23

    Wonderful news for kiera best midfielder nobody has her quality twishing her a speedy recovery
    Cone on England and some more goals from Lauren James and Rachel Daly needs to play up front .instead of Alessio Ruzzio at this present time Leagues top scorer should be given the chance for what she does best .
    England need to go up another level now

    • Reply posted by 5318008, today at 13:25

      5318008 replied:
      Can I have some of what you’re smoking please?

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 13:17

    I'm no England fan but thank goodness for that. I've done my ACL twice, 12 months and 16 months, it's not fun. Doesn't rule out a potential strained ligament or even another cruciate ligament injury (MCL for instance) but hopefully whatever be the case it won't be a lengthy recovery.

  • Comment posted by gillian morgan, today at 13:09

    Great news, lets hope she is back on her talented feet soon.

  • Comment posted by KeithB, today at 13:17

    Great news it's not as bad as first thought

  • Comment posted by Stratboy, today at 13:29

    Well that's some good news, but you don't get stretchered off for a tweak. Doubtless there is some other damage that will take some time to heal. I do feel sorry for her as she is very talented.

    • Reply posted by Opinions Of Sheep, today at 13:34

      Opinions Of Sheep replied:
      if you stretch your ligaments you need to let them recover, torn is bad but a rupture is surgery

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 13:16

    Not quite a means for an inclusion for the next game though is it albeit good news for her

    • Reply posted by Davey, today at 13:21

      Davey replied:
      And she could still end up missing the rest of the tournament anyway. Knee injury recovery times are tough to call.

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 13:20

    Phew ! Pleased for her.

