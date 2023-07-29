Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edinson Cavani is looking for his third club in three seasons

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani's contract at Valencia has been terminated before an expected move to Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Cavani, 36, had a contract until June 2024 at Valencia after joining the Spanish side from Manchester United last summer.

But the former Paris-St Germain player scored just seven goals in 28 games last season as the La Liga side finished two points above the relegation zone.

"Valencia CF and Edinson Cavani have reached an agreement for the termination of the Uruguayan striker's contract with the club," a statement said.

Cavani remains part of the international setup with Uruguay, and has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for his country.

He left Danubio in his homeland for Palermo of Serie A in 2007, before developing a reputation as an elite goalscorer in spells with Napoli and PSG ahead of his transfer to United in 2020.

Boca Juniors won their 35th Argentine league title in 2022, but are eighth in this season's table as things stand.

Ex-United goalkeeper Sergio Romero and former Marseille striker Dario Benedetto are the star names in the Buenos Aires side's squad.