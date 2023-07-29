Last updated on .From the section German Bundesliga

Sadio Mane featured in Bayern's pre-season friendly with Manchester City in Tokyo on Wednesday

Sadio Mane is in talks over a potential move from Bayern Munich, the German champions have confirmed.

The Senegal forward, 31, has received an offer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Mane travelled on Bayern's pre-season tour of Asia but has been left out of Saturday's friendly with Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo.

"Sadio Mane is in contract talks ahead of a possible transfer and so is not in today's squad," said Bayern. external-link

Mane only joined Bayern last summer, signing a three-year contract after a £35m move from Liverpool.

He scored 12 goals in 38 appearances as Bayern won an 11th straight Bundesliga title.

But he fell out of favour during an underwhelming season, reportedly punching team-mate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat by Manchester City in April, for which Mane was dropped from the squad as well as fined.

Al-Nassr signed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in December and have followed up this summer by signing Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana.