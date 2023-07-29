Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Sean Maguire made seven appearances after leaving Preston for Coventry in January

Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End forward Sean Maguire on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old - who won the last of his 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland in 2020 - is Paul Simpson's eighth new arrival this summer.

A run of 54 goals in 74 games for Cork earned him a move to Deepdale in 2017.

Maguire netted 10 goals in 24 games in his first Championship season and went on to make 170 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

The forward started out with Waterford before a three-year spell at West Ham, though he did not make a senior appearance.

He joined Coventry on a short-term deal in January, making seven appearances.

