Emily Ramsey made eight appearances while on loan at Everton in 2022-23

Everton have signed former Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey on a free transfer.

Ramsey, 22, played eight times on loan with the Toffees last season and has signed a three-year contract, after her deal at United expired.

A United academy graduate, Ramsey was called up to England's senior squad for the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

"It feels great to be back at Everton and for it to be permanently this time," she said.

"I see potential in this team and in this club. They're looking to do good things and I want to be a part of it."