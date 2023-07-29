Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

New St Mirren signing Mikael Mandron (centre) scored twice against Forfar Athletic

St Johnstone slumped to an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat by League 2 champions Stirling Albion as five top-flight rivals progressed in the Viaplay Cup.

The Perth side had already missed out before their final game of the group stage in Perth.

But Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Ross County and St Mirren have all reached the last 16.

Championship sides Airdrieonians, Ayr United and Partick Thistle also go through as group winners.

Stirling, who finish second in their group behind Ayr, join them as they are assured of being one of three best runners-up along with Greenock Morton.

Raith Rovers currently occupy the other qualification spots, but the Kirkcaldy side will miss out should Dundee beat visitors Inverness Caledonian Thistle by two clear goals in Sunday's final game of the group stage.

County topped their group despite being held to a 3-3 draw at home to League 1 side Kelty Hearts, who also took the bonus point be winning the penalty shoot-out.

As a result of Kelty's penalty-kick prowess, Motherwell will be one of the seeded sides in Sunday's draw along with Airdrieonians and Ayr.

Group A

Veteran striker Greig Spence headed Stirling into an 11th-minute lead against St Johnstone, Lewis Milne fired the second before the break before two headed goals from Paul McLean early in the second half sealed the Premiership side's fate.

Ayr cruised to qualification and were 4-0 ahead by the break against League 1 visitors Alloa Athletic, with Fraser Bryden scoring twice and other goals coming from Nick McAllister, Jamie Murphy, Olly Pendlebury before Steven Hetherington was sent off and Ahkeem Rose added another against the 10 men.

Group B

Partick Thistle edged out Falkirk to top place thanks to captain Brian Graham's penalty two minutes from time in a 2-1 win over League 2 visitors Spartans.

James Lyon gave the Glasgow side the lead shortly after the break, Blair Henderson equalised - the forward's fourth goal in four group games - to give Spartans hope of topping the group themselves, but James Craigen was sent off as he conceded the crucial spot kick.

Falkirk miss out by a point despite a 4-1 win over League 2 visitors Peterhead. Conor O'Keefe gave the visitors an early lead before replies from Tom Lang, Ross MacIver, Alfredo Agyeman and Calvin Miller.

Group C

Livingston dominated possession against League 2 strugglers Clyde, but Bruce Anderson's 75th-minute winner was enough to top the group, although the striker also had a penalty saved.

Hamilton Academical could have edged out the Premiership side, but they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to League 1 rivals Cove Rangers and missed out on the bonus point by losing the shoot-out.

Kevin O'Hara gave Accies the early lead, Mark Gallagher and Rumarn Burrell put Cove ahead only for Reghan Tumilty to equalise deep into stoppage time.

Group D

Ross County looked to be easing through after Josh Sims and Simon Murray had them 2-0 up within the first half hour, but goals from Stefan McCluskey and Botti Biabi levelled, James Brown edged the hosts back ahead but Ross Cunningham's stoppage-time penalty took the game into a shoot-out.

Goals from Kirk Broadfoot, Robbie Crawford and Alex King had Morton cruising to victory before Innes Murray pulled one back for Edinburgh City and Cameron Blues restored the hosts' three-goal lead.

Group E

Airdrieonians maintained their 100% record - but only just - against League 2 hosts Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, the visitors needing a Josh O'Connor penalty 15 minutes from time to secure the win.

That leaves Dundee chasing the runners-up spot on Sunday.

Group F

Kilmarnock's progress as group winners looked assured after first-half goals Stuart Findlay and Marley Watkins, but Niyah Joseph's reply for Lowland League hosts Albion Rovers meant a nervous last 30 minutes for the top-flight side.

That meant Dunfermline Athletic, who had started the day top of the group, missed out and Fife rivals also overtook them into second place thanks to Lewis Vaughan's 79th-minute winner from the penalty spot.

Watson had given the Kirkcaldy side an early lead, but goals from Josh Galloway and Benjamin Luissint had Annan Athletic ahead before Callum Smith's equaliser.

Group G

It was winner-take-all at Fir Park and Motherwell overtook League 2 hosts East Fife thanks to goals from Lennon Miller, Conor Wilkinson and Callum Slattery.

Queen's Park had Charlie Fox dismissed shortly after the break at home to Queen of the South, but Gavin Reilly and Harry Cochrane had the League 1 visitors ahead before Aaron Healy's late reply.

Group H

St Mirren had to beat Forfar Athletic to overtake the visitors and win the group and duly did so thanks to two goals from new signing Mikael Mandron, plus others from Kevin O'Hara and Alex Gogic.

Meanwhile, Arbroath eased to victory in their derby at home to Montrose thanks to goals from Leighton McIntosh, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan and Jay Bird.