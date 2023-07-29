Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Marc Leonard is returning to Sixfields for a second straight season on loan

Northampton have re-signed midfielder Marc Leonard on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton.

The 21-year-old made 48 appearances last season to help the Cobblers earn promotion to League One.

The Scotland under-21 international had youth spells at Rangers and Hearts before moving to the south coast.

Town boss John Brady said external-link : "Anyone who watched him play last season will know what he can bring to the team and the role he can play.

"Marc was one of the top performing players in the division last season.

"The fact that two Premier League clubs are willing to send a young player back to us for a second loan spell shows they value and respect the work we do too, the setup we have and the progress the players are making."

