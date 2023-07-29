Kamarai Swyer: West Ham midfielder joins Crawley on loan
Crawley have signed West Ham prospect Kamarai Swyer on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has been with the Hammers since the age of eight and signed his first professional contract in 2020.
The attacking midfielder made his first-team debut against FCSB in the Europa Conference League last November.
He scored seven goals in 27 appearances for West Ham's Under-21s last season, earning a new two-year contract.
Swyer was on the bench for Crawley in their friendly at Bromley the same day he signed.
