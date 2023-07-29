Karl Darlow: Leeds United sign Newcastle keeper on a three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds have signed goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle on a three-year deal until 2026.
The 32-year-old arrives at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee after nine years on the books at St James' Park.
The Englishman made more 100 appearances for the club after joining from Nottingham Forest in 2014.
Yet with game time limited in the North East, Darlow joined Championship rivals Hull last season and kept five clean sheets in a 12-match loan.
Darlow follows Wales defender Ethan Ampadu in signing for Daniel Farke's side this summer.
- Latest Leeds United news, analysis and fan views
- Get Whites news notifications
- Listen to the latest Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast
Find all the latest transfers on our dedicated page.