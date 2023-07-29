Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Summer signing Jerry Yates (right) celebrates his goal with Joel Piroe, who netted twice at Reading

Head coach Michael Duff has said three players will undergo medicals at Swansea City ahead of the start of the Championship season.

Duff refused to identify the trio but says that at least two of the signings will be loan deals.

Swansea have been linked with Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and Newcastle defender Harrison Ashby.

"There are three medicals booked for Monday morning, so we're hoping they all come through," said Duff.

"You never know in football, someone might gazump us or they might fail their medicals hence the reason I never say who they are because if they fail a medical it's not fair on the player because it might affect a move somewhere else.

"I think there's a couple of loan moves in there".

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Duff spoke after his side's 4-0 friendly win at Reading which concluded the club's pre-season.

The former Barnsley boss confirmed that the Welsh club are still yet to receive any bids for striker Joel Piroe but does anticipate interest in the Dutchman.

"I anticipate interest because he's a good player," added Duff.

"We've not had a bid for him so until the club gets a bid for him, we have to crack on like he's here.

"I'm sure he's got aspirations to play as high as he can. His attitude has been first class.

"If the club accepts an offer, the club accepts an offer, we'll move on".