Fifa Women's World Cup: South Korea v Morocco - follow text updates

Offside, Korea Republic. Jang Sel-Gi tries a through ball, but Park Eun-Sun is caught offside.
Line-ups
South Korea
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Kim
- 20Kim
- 4Shim
- 3Hong
- 2Choo
- 9Lee
- 10Ji
- 8Cho
- 16Jang
- 7Son
- 13Park
Substitutes
- 1Yoon
- 5Kim
- 11Choe
- 12Moon
- 14Jeon
- 15Chun
- 17Lee
- 19Phair
- 22Bae
- 23Kang
Morocco
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Er-Rmichi
- 17Aït El Haj
- 5El Chad
- 3Benzina
- 2Redouani
- 19Ouzraoui Diki
- 6Nakkach
- 7Chebbak
- 11Tagnaout
- 8Amani
- 9Jraïdi
Substitutes
- 4Kassi
- 10Badri
- 12Zouhair
- 13Seghir
- 14Mazrouai
- 15Gharbi
- 16Lahmari
- 18Chapelle
- 20Bouftini
- 21M'Rabet
- 22Arouaissa
- 23Ayane
- Referee:
- Edina Alves Batista
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Korea Republic 0, Morocco 1. Ibtissam Jraïdi (Morocco) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hanane Aït El Haj with a cross.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Ji So-Yun.
Attempt blocked. Élodie Nakkach (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Élodie Nakkach (Morocco).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.