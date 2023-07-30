Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group H
South KoreaSouth Korea0MoroccoMorocco1

Fifa Women's World Cup: South Korea v Morocco - follow text updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Line-ups

South Korea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Kim
  • 20Kim
  • 4Shim
  • 3Hong
  • 2Choo
  • 9Lee
  • 10Ji
  • 8Cho
  • 16Jang
  • 7Son
  • 13Park

Substitutes

  • 1Yoon
  • 5Kim
  • 11Choe
  • 12Moon
  • 14Jeon
  • 15Chun
  • 17Lee
  • 19Phair
  • 22Bae
  • 23Kang

Morocco

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Er-Rmichi
  • 17Aït El Haj
  • 5El Chad
  • 3Benzina
  • 2Redouani
  • 19Ouzraoui Diki
  • 6Nakkach
  • 7Chebbak
  • 11Tagnaout
  • 8Amani
  • 9Jraïdi

Substitutes

  • 4Kassi
  • 10Badri
  • 12Zouhair
  • 13Seghir
  • 14Mazrouai
  • 15Gharbi
  • 16Lahmari
  • 18Chapelle
  • 20Bouftini
  • 21M'Rabet
  • 22Arouaissa
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Edina Alves Batista

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Korea Republic. Jang Sel-Gi tries a through ball, but Park Eun-Sun is caught offside.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Korea Republic 0, Morocco 1. Ibtissam Jraïdi (Morocco) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hanane Aït El Haj with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Ji So-Yun.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Élodie Nakkach (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Élodie Nakkach (Morocco).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria21103214
2Canada21102114
3Australia21013303
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22002026
2Denmark21011103
3China21011103
4Haiti200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Jamaica21101014
3Brazil21015233
4Panama200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22007166
2Italy210115-43
3South Africa201134-11
4Argentina201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3Morocco210116-53
4South Korea200203-30
View full Women's World Cup tables

