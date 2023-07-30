Vera Pauw took over as manager in 2018 and guided the Republic of Ireland to their first major tournament.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says both she and her players deserve clarity over her future as manager.

Pauw's contract expires after the World Cup and she has expressed her desire to stay on, but the tournament build-up revolved around allegations over her conduct while managing Houston Dash.

The Republic, who cannot progress from Group B, face Nigeria on Monday.

"Yes," Pauw said in a one-word response when asked if both she and the players deserved to know about her future.

When asked to elaborate and if she felt she had the backing of the players, Pauw added: "My situation has not changed.

"I think we have a fantastic bond in our team. That has been shown all over the four years."

The Republic of Ireland's build-up to the tournament was dominated by allegations levelled at Pauw that she body shamed players and behaved inappropriately during her time in charge of Dash in 2018.

The Dutch manager said the allegations, which were first published in the Athletic in December before a fresh article with new allegations in July, were "crap and nonsense", adding "how can you defend yourself against a lie?".

Pauw has previously spoken of her desire to stay in the job and said she had people speaking in the background with the Football Association of Ireland, who have publicly backed their manager over the allegations, while she focused on the World Cup.

Speaking before their final World Cup match with the Nigerians, Pauw added that her full focus was on the game, rather that what will happen after the tournament.

"We have a fantastic game tomorrow to play. Nigeria are ranked 52 [in the world] but we all agree now that they are so, so strong," Pauw added.

"They are physically strong, they are skilful and extremely fast so there is a huge task on our plate. I want to concentrate on the game.

"That game is crucial for us, for our feeling, our pride and for the tournament."

When asked if the players felt if it was unfair that they were being asked about Pauw's future, defender Megan Connolly responded: "Obviously it's not my decision.

"What we have achieved in the past two or three years under Vera has been amazing.

"I think she helped us get to this point and I can only speak from my own personal experience and Vera has been great for me, but it's not my decision."