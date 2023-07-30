Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Cifuentes, Sakala, Celtic, Rodgers, St Johnstone, MacLean, Motherwell, Miller, Kettlewell
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Manager Michael Beale believes incoming Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes is a player that can take Rangers to "another level". (Scottish Sun)
Beale also revealed that it is just a "matter of time" before Cifuentes completes his move to Rangers to become the ninth arrival of the summer at Ibrox. (Glasgow Times)
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is sweating over the fitness of defensive duo Carl Starfelt and new signing Maik Nawrocki a week before their Premiership season opener, but Cameron Carter-Vickers is on course for a possible comeback in Tuesday's friendly with Athletic Bilbao. (Scottish Sun)
Despite the growing injury pile-up, Rodgers insists Celtic won't be rushed into adding defensive reinforcements. (Daily Record)
Manager Steven MacLean says St Johnstone's performance "was totally unacceptable" in Saturday's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup. (Daily Record)
Fashion Sakala remains a target for a Saudi Arabian club and could leave Rangers this summer. (TyC Sports via Scottish Sun)
Rodgers will lead Celtic to 15-point Premiership triumph over Rangers, believes former Parkhead defender Alan Stubbs. (Daily Record)
Lennon Miller hopes his Motherwell goals are making his late mum proud after another standout performance from the teenager in Saturday's Viaplay Cup win over East Fife. (Daily Record)
Meanwhile, Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says he is disappointed in referee Kevin Clancy for failing to play the correct amount of stoppage time in the group victory, accusing the official of showing a lack of respect for the competition. (Glasgow Times)