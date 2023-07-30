Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Michael Beale believes incoming Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes is a player that can take Rangers to "another level". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Beale also revealed that it is just a "matter of time" before Cifuentes completes his move to Rangers to become the ninth arrival of the summer at Ibrox. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is sweating over the fitness of defensive duo Carl Starfelt and new signing Maik Nawrocki a week before their Premiership season opener, but Cameron Carter-Vickers is on course for a possible comeback in Tuesday's friendly with Athletic Bilbao. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Despite the growing injury pile-up, Rodgers insists Celtic won't be rushed into adding defensive reinforcements. (Daily Record) external-link

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Manager Steven MacLean says St Johnstone's performance "was totally unacceptable" in Saturday's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Stirling Albion in the Viaplay Cup. (Daily Record) external-link

Fashion Sakala remains a target for a Saudi Arabian club and could leave Rangers this summer. (TyC Sports via Scottish Sun) external-link

Rodgers will lead Celtic to 15-point Premiership triumph over Rangers, believes former Parkhead defender Alan Stubbs. (Daily Record) external-link

Lennon Miller hopes his Motherwell goals are making his late mum proud after another standout performance from the teenager in Saturday's Viaplay Cup win over East Fife. (Daily Record) external-link