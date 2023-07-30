Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Celtic will launch their Viaplay Cup defence at Kilmarnock in one of two all-Premiership ties in the last 16.

St Mirren face Motherwell in Paisley, while last season's runners-up Rangers entertain Greenock Morton.

Aberdeen visit third-tier Stirling Albion, Hearts host Partick Thistle, and Hibernian welcome Raith Rovers.

Ross County are away to Airdrieonians and Livingston are at home to Ayr United. The ties will be played on the weekend of August 19-20.

Raith claimed the final place in the last 16, qualifying as third-best runners-up in the group stage on goals scored after Dundee - needing to win by two or more - could only beat Inverness Caley Thistle 1-0 on Sunday.

European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs all enter at this stage and were seeded in the draw along with the three group winners with the best records - Airdrie, Ayr and Motherwell.

Viaplay Cup last-16 draw

Hibs v Raith Rovers

Stirling Albion v Aberdeen

Airdrieonians v Ross County

St Mirren v Motherwell

Rangers v Greenock Morton

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Hearts v Partick Thistle

Livingston v Ayr United

