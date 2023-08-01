Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Theo Bair made 31 appearances for St Johnstone last season

Motherwell have signed former St Johnstone forward Theo Bair on a two-year contract.

The Canadian joined the Perth club in January 2022 before going on to score just one goal.

Despite that low tally, Well boss Stuart Kettlewell says the 23-year-old will add to "his project" at Fir Park.

"He has experience of playing in the league, but more importantly, he is only 23 years old," the Motherwell manager said. external-link

"I feel he has plenty room for development and that is something we should be excited about.

"I've been vocal about wanting to improve our options up top and Theo fits the bill for that."

Bair, who came through at Vancouver Whitecaps, mutually terminated his deal with St Johnstone last month.

The forward represented his country at under-18, under-21 and under-23 level before making his senior international debut in January 2020, scoring in a 4-1 win against Barbados.

"The manager wants me to do a job, so I will get to work straight away and try to hold up my end of the deal," he said.