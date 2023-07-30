Close menu

Allan Saint-Maximin: Winger leaves Newcastle for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments104

Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin has made 124 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 13 goals

Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee.

The French forward, 26, becomes the fourth high profile player to join the Saudi Arabian champions this summer.

They have also signed Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy from Premier League clubs.

Saint-Maximin, who joined the Magpies from Nice in 2019 and scored 12 Premier League goals in 111 games, has signed a four-year deal.

On Saturday, Saint-Maximin confirmed he was leaving Newcastle with an emotional social media post, saying his "greatest trophy" was playing for the club.

Al-Ahli are run by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle.

Reports have claimed rival Premier League clubs are concerned that Saint-Maximin's transfer fee, which has not been disclosed, could be inflated in order to help Newcastle comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

But manager Howe has said the transfer to Saudi "will satisfy the Premier League", while the league's chief executive Richard Masters insists its rules are "robust".

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said last year that the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions.

This summer, Howe has been able to bring in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £55m and English winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for £38m.

How to follow Newcastle on the BBC bannerNewcastle banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

109 comments

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 16:37

    Thanks for everything ASM ❤️

  • Comment posted by Toontoon99, today at 16:37

    Exciting but never a Howe type of player. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 16:37

    If the fee is the rumoured £30m, then I am sad to see him to go so cheaply. He has given more, and has more to give, than the £35m we bought Barnes for. As a true Newcastle fan, I wish him luck and ask God to bless the rest of his career.

    • Reply posted by Naja, today at 16:55

      Naja replied:
      Barnes scored the same amount of goals last season as ASM has in 124 games for us. He's a great dribbler with no end product, poor work rate and he's always injured.

  • Comment posted by Andy Nye, today at 16:48

    Once a Geordie always a Geordie. Bon voyage Alan

  • Comment posted by RWJ, today at 16:46

    Thanks for trying your best for us Maxi, and your kind comments about our club, all the very best to you and your family.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 16:52

    He sounds like someone out of John Rawls' "A theory of justice"
    But seriously - I think sport was much more fun when people played for teams based on towns/cities/regions/countries with which they had a real connection - rather than being sold off to the highest bidding global brand. That's not racism, no-one would deny that Moeen Ali is a great Brummie, but it would make sports more authentic

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:54

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      When Celtic won the European Cup in 1967 all 11 players were born within a mile of Celtic Park.

      I think there's something special about that.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:03

    I like Newcastle, I lived there a while, I want to see them do well for my Toon mates.

    This is bobbins though. Selling one player from a club you own to another club you own. Proper money laundering. No other explanation.

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 17:06

      Flowen replied:
      The fee is undisclosed though so nobody can really say, unless the premier league find something untoward about it and start an investigation

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 16:39

    Always saw him as like owning a racehorse on LSD. All very exciting, but almost entirely pointless. 13 goals in 124 apps and not many more assists is a poor return for so much fanfare

  • Comment posted by Clem, today at 16:34

    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Brian or Joey, today at 16:41

    Exciting, charismatic and loyal. A fantastic signing in the bleak times, Maxi provided sparks in an otherwise grey world for fans of black and white. He'll be a miss, but we won't forget his contribution, or his decency off the pitch. Best wishes for the next chapter Maxi

  • Comment posted by DrNige, today at 16:58

    Thought the article was about ASM? Good luck, played a vital role in a very weak team before Howe took over and done his bit. Consistency was his only fault.

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 17:06

      Bill replied:
      Or maybe even lack of consistency.

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 17:08

    A bit of a strange one. Unlike everyone else who's gone to Saudi, this guy hasn't peaked yet.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 17:21

      Steve replied:
      That's debateable

  • Comment posted by sharkness, today at 16:35

    Surely this is the transfer, most of all of them, where the fee should be disclosed? After nearly two weeks of Newcastle and Eddie Howe telling us they are sure the transfer would satisfy the Premier League and be above board, why is the fee hidden now?

    • Reply posted by T-Lex, today at 16:39

      T-Lex replied:
      I wonder whether this is a way around FFP..... Sell a player to Saudi Arabia for a ridiculous fee to outweigh spending loads elsewhere.....

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 16:35

    Exciting player, but 13 goals in 124 appearances tells the story as to why he's off.

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 16:45

    Pension pot overflow ⚠️

  • Comment posted by charlie chestnut, today at 16:51

    Any premier league club questioning this are ridiculous. In a league where Chelsea are needing to pay over 80 million for Caicedo who Brighton bought for under 10 million last season!

    • Reply posted by Sheffield 6, today at 16:54

      Sheffield 6 replied:
      In a league where Everton have lose over £600m in the last 3 years and face no FFP action.

      As long as the money flows Masters and the rest of the EPL dont care where it comes from.

  • Comment posted by DavetheWave, today at 16:55

    Selling him to themselves.
    Can now take him back on loan - along with Neves.

    • Reply posted by ojnner, today at 17:01

      ojnner replied:
      I'm pretty sure Saudi clubs are buying these players to boost their own clubs/league.

      I highly doubt either player will be coming back to England on loan.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 17:23

    A dodgy deal by all accounts but look at the owners..... quelle surprise....

    • Reply posted by badwolf stroud, today at 17:26

      badwolf stroud replied:
      I'm guessing the fee was around £250 000 000

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 17:17

    Football is in the toilet I don’t watch it anymore they all care about money money money .

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 17:22

      GunnerStorm replied:
      in a few years you'll see it return back to 90s levels and you'll find joy in football once again.

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 17:13

    He might have been an interesting impact player in the Champions League, he's been sold as there's a lot of deadwood in that squad from the Ashley era thats of minimal value and difficult to shift.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport