Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since January 2022

Manchester United will decide striker Mason Greenwood's future before their opening Premier League game of the season against Wolves on 14 August.

A number of serious charges against Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February.

The Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light.

It meant there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

At the time, a statement released on 21-year-old Greenwood's behalf said he was "relieved".

However, United then said they were launching their own investigation.

Greenwood has been unavailable for selection ever since and has not been involved at the club's Carrington training ground. His United contract runs until June 2025.

Asked about the situation at the start of United's current tour of the United States, manager Erik ten Hag said he had given his opinions on the matter but it was for others at the club to decide.

It is understood that process is now near its conclusion, with an announcement anticipated at some point ahead of the Wolves game.