Tella helped Burnley to the Championship title with 19 goals last season

Southampton forward Nathan Tella has joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a reported £20m deal.

The 24-year-old starred for Burnley on loan last season, scoring 19 goals as the Clarets won the Championship title.

He has signed a five-year deal with the German club.

"Although disappointed to lose such a talented homegrown player and popular character, the club felt the offer represented fair value," Southampton said.

"Many younger players from the Premier League got a chance in the Bundesliga and were able to improve significantly here," Tella told Leverkusen's website.

"This is an impressive team who made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season. I really want to continue on this path with Bayer 04."

Tella spent six years with the Saints after joining the academy from Arsenal as a 17-year-old.

He featured three times in the Championship this season, scoring once, but was left out of the side for Saturday's 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.