Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Max Wober made 19 appearances in all competitions for Leeds after joining in January

Borussia Monchengladbach have signed Leeds United defender Max Wober on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old Austria international joined the Whites in January from Red Bull Salzburg and made 16 league appearances as they were relegated from the Premier League on the final day.

He has now joined the club who Leeds boss Daniel Farke guided to 10th in the Bundesliga in 2022-23.

Leeds start the Championship season at home to Cardiff on Sunday, 6 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.