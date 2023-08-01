Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Charlie Cresswell has made five league appearances for Leeds United since making his debut in September 2021

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has signed a new four-year deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Millwall and scored five goals in 28 league appearances.

The son of former Preston, Stoke and Sheffield United striker Richard Cresswell, he was part of England's winning squad at the European Under-21 Championship in the summer.

Leeds start the new season with a home game against Cardiff on Sunday.