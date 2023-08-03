Community Shield: Pick your combined Arsenal-Manchester City team
Last updated on .From the section Football
Arsenal and Manchester City meet on Sunday in the Community Shield, the traditional season-opener at Wembley.
City qualify for the game as Premier League champions, with Arsenal playing as runners-up because Pep Guardiola's side also won the FA Cup as part of the Treble.
Last season City finished five points above Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta's team have arguably strengthened their squad more this summer.
Who would make your combined Arsenal and Manchester City XI?
Would Declan Rice challenge Rodri for a place? Or maybe John Stones gets a spot in your midfield? Let's be honest, you're picking Erling Haaland. But is Bukayo Saka next to him?
Pick your team here and share it on social media using #bbcfootball.
My combined Arsenal-Manchester City XI
Choose your combined starting XI from Arsenal and Manchester City before their Community Shield match.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment