Liam Gibbs played his first English Football League game for Ipswich in November 2020

Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs has signed a new long-term contract to run until the summer of 2028.

Gibbs moved to Carrow Road from East Anglian rivals Ipswich in 2021 and made 37 appearances last season.

The 20-year-old also scored his first league goal for the Canaries in a 2-0 win at Blackburn in April.

"If I can contribute more goals and more assists, and really help us push for promotion, that's what I'm aiming to do," he told the club website.

"Every game I played [last season] I felt like I learned something. The more the season went on, the more comfortable I felt in the team."

Norwich start the season with a home game against Hull City on Saturday.